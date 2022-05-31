ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — A woman who was among those injured in a shooting attack on the New York City subway last month has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock.

In her lawsuit, Ilene Steur says Glock has “endangered the public health and safety” with its marketing, distribution and sales of its guns, one of which was used in the attack. Steur was one of 10 people shot on April 12 when a gunman fired dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. Thirteen other people were injured in the chaos.

History of subway plots that terrorized New Yorkers

The man charged in the attack, Frank James , has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other counts. The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

An email seeking comment was sent to Glock.

abc7ny.com

Woman followed, burglarized inside Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a 76-year-old woman and then burglarized her in Harlem. It happened on May 9 at 7:15 p.m. near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard. Once inside the apartment, the man removed the victim's purse containing...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in slaying of beloved Queens delivery driver: NYPD

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11)– A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a beloved Queens delivery driver in April, police said Thursday. Glenn Hirsch, 51, allegedly shot Zhiwen Yan, 45, while the victim was driving on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

