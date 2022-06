The U.S. Census Bureau will allow local governments to ask for reviews of institutions counted in the 2020 census, the agency announced this week. Problems with institutional counts for places such as college dorms, nursing homes and prisons have drawn 34 detailed complaints from cities, states and their advocates. Many officials have asked for ways to correct errors that should have been picked up during review processes that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO