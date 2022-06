EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents arrested four criminal illegal aliens and four gang members. On May 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended Alvaro Ruben Picado, an illegal from Nicaragua. He was convicted for kidnapping in 2007 and sentenced to eight years confinement and subsequently removed from the U.S. On May 30, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents processed an illegal Mexico who is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for rape. On May 31, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican illegal who was previously…

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO