ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Principal explains how she keeps students safe in school amid school shootings

By Aynae Simmons
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDenu_0fwKKGem00

BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVNS) — After the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 59News wanted to see how schools in our area approach the subject.

Dr. Shellie Simpson, Principal at Brushfork Elementary said they follow updated federal, state, and county safety guidelines to protect students from a potentially dangerous situations.

Experts warn of 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

On top of that Dr. Simpson said students and faculty learn and practice drills regularly.

“Every school creates a school crisis and safety plan. We review that, we revise it every single year and we make sure that we’re doing any and everything that we can to foresee things that could potentially happen and have a plan in place to try and take care of that,” Dr. Simpson said.

Dr. Simpson said the faculty and staff at her school stay alert. She said they also monitor activities with cameras and video recordings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy