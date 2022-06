Thursday Thunder will be making its return on June 2. They will be kicking off the season with a memorial for their dear friend Jason Wilhite starting at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park. There will be a live performance, activities from the whole family and great food. The event will continue the tradition of being on the first and third Thursdays through October. The first Thunder of the Year will be in honor of the late Jason Wilhite.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO