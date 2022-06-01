China's Beijing reports 14 new symptomatic coronavirus cases, 1 asymptomatic case for May 31
SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 14 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 31, down from 16 a day earlier, the local government said on Wednesday.
Asymptomatic cases fell to one from two the previous day, it said.
Reporting by Wang Jing and David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing
