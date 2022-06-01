Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
Calcasieu Parish News
2 days ago
Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile...
Louisiana Authorities Capture Trustee That Walked Off Job Detail in Lake Charles. June 2, 2022 6:30 pm Update: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Original:. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
8 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Gang, Drugs, and Weapons Activity, 2 Suspects Still on the Run. Eight suspects have been captured, and two are still on the run, in connection with a multi-month gang, drug, and weapons investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 1, 2022,...
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant Kahliq Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 164 months (13 years, 8 months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry on May 31, 2022. The Court sentenced Williams to 80 months in prison on...
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,372 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, June 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,263,204 and the total number of deaths to 17,337. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Sad and unfortunate news coming out of Lafayette, Louisiana as a former multi-sport star athlete for the Longview High Lobos who went on to college has been arrested and charged with murder. Lafayette, Louisiana police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Faces up to 20 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Travis Gibson, 48, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(C). The guilty plea was entered in a federal court in the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on May 31, 2022 to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. Williams received Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased...
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
The Department of Justice's United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. reported Thursday, June 1 that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization has ended in a federal grand jury leading to the arrest of nine men on various offenses.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2022. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; broken tail lamps. Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary. Stevie Ann...
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish clerk of court has issued a statement after her husband was arrested and faces contractor fraud. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, John Michael "Mike" Strate, the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry’s husband, was arrested and booked as a fugitive on Thursday.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in 25 Year Old Rape Case, Faces 20 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On May 31, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Lorenzo D. Watson, 45, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had pled guilty to one count of Forcible Rape. Watson was sentenced to twenty years in prison at hard labor by Judge Derrick Kee, with no possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Watson is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Big changes have been made to a controversial bill in the state legislature. House Bill 37 was originally geared to allow permitless concealed carry to certain individuals in the state. Now, it's to allow teachers and school staff to conceal carry weapons in the classroom.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Faces Prison Sentence and Fine After Pleading Guilty to Filing False IRS Returns. Louisiana – Cheryl L. Kinchen, 40, of Tickfaw, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on May 31, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry to two counts of filing false tax returns in her personal capacity, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana.
A state senator’s nonprofit organization has been allocated $1.5 million. The booster club for an East Baton Rouge high school is getting $1.1 million. Catholic churches in St. Martin Parish will receive a combined $170,000, and a Shreveport group devoted to roses will get $100,000. These are just a...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Invoking the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers last week at a Texas elementary school, a panel of Louisiana legislators has converted a bill that would allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit into one allowing trained teachers to carry guns on public school campuses.
