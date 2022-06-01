ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

 2 days ago
Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile...

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Makes you wonder why would a judge be easy on these people. Makes me think there’s things judges do in private they can relate to with these sorts of criminals.

dragon*
2d ago

Headline is misleading, one got two years the other 4yrs. Not long enough. Judge needs to be removed from the bench!!!!!

Alice LaFleur
2d ago

That's sad! They will not do all of the time. That judge needs to step down! There should be no deals for people like them.

