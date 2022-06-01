ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Arts Founder Reacts to Vandalism of the ‘Mona Lisa’

By Phil Paleologos
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mona Lisa, the most famous smile in the world, was covered with cake and frosting in the Louvre Museum in Paris by a male climate protester dressed to look like an old woman in a wheelchair. "I think his point was environmental, but I don't understand the connection between...

