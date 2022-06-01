NEWS RELEASE

Funding will support academic opportunities, enrichment, and college and career exploration for historically underserved youth in Seattle

DEEL Invests $1M in Community-Based K-12 Summer Programs to Address Continued Impacts of COVID-19 on Student Learning

SEATTLE (May 31) – This week, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced $1 million in grant awards to enhance community-based summer learning for more than 1,400 youth. For the second consecutive year, DEEL’s community investments in summer programs address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on student learning by providing greater access to expanded learning opportunities to support student success as school resumes in the fall. This grant’s summer programming includes academic activities, social-emotional learning, enrichment, and college and career exploration. All programs will occur between June and September 2022. Investments are funded by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy.

“In One Seattle, kids need safe spaces to learn, play and grow throughout every part of the year, especially during the summer months. With this investment, the City of Seattle is partnering with community organizations who are doing great work to support our kids with mentorship, arts and enrichment experiences to keep them engaged in their learning and excited about the next step in their educational journey on their way to college and careers,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

This year, 19 community organizations were awarded, providing a diverse range of opportunities for youth, including reading, writing and math support, STEM activities, art, gardening, college tours, and work-based learning. Organizations received awards ranging from $11,400 to $75,000, with three first-time grant recipients from DEEL. The majority of programs are located in south Seattle neighborhoods.

“Our students and school communities are still feeling the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of remote instruction on student achievement and well-being, especially for youth disproportionately affected by systemic inequities in education,” said DEEL Director, Dr. Dwane Chappelle. “DEEL’s investment will provide community organizations with funding to enhance learning opportunities that will foster student success for historically underserved youth in our city.”

First time grant recipient Marvin Thomas Memorial Fund’s (MTMF) will host a “Community Connections” program in partnership with FEPP Levy-partner Concord International Elementary School. This program will provide South Park youth with culturally-responsive arts & crafts projects, STEM activities, cooking classes, dance, music, and academic support focusing on social-emotional learning. “Community Connections will enhance and support our children’s social and emotional well-being while creating a safe, fun environment of learning opportunities where children can build self-confidence and promote values and cultural connectedness,” said Marvena Kemp, Executive Director of the MTMF.

Summer Learning Enhancement funds complement additional FEPP Levy investments for K-12 students this summer including in-person summer learning programs at our FEPP Levy School-Based Investment (SBI) partner schools, college and career exploration and mentorship programs with DEEL’s community-based Opportunity and Access (O&A) partners.

The full list of Summer Learning Enhancement funds award recipients are listed below:

ACE Academy – $31,790

Atlantic Street Center – $75,000

Boys and Girls Club of King County – $75,000

Coyote Central North – $75,000

Launch – $63,695

Creative Justice – $52,117

East African Community Services – $75,000

El Centro de la Raza – $42,838

Empowering Youth & Families Outreach – $60,000

The Good Foot Arts Collective – $63,819

iUrban Teen – $40,310

Marvin Thomas Memorial Fund – $27,000

Multimedia Resource & Technical Institute – $74,395

Seattle Parks & Recreation at Denny Middle School – $30,000

Seattle Parks & Recreation at Aki Middle School – $39,450

Somali Family Safety Task Force – $44,300

South End Stories – $73,797

Student & Family Support Services – $11,400

Washington Building Leaders of Change (WA-Bloc) – $51,856

