On Tuesday, Derek Jeter officially joined the ranks of social media with the unveiling of his Twitter and Instagram accounts, both of which are under the handle @derekjeter. Jeter, as you probably know, is perhaps one of the best-known players in the history of baseball. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee played 20 seasons -- all with the Yankees -- amassing 14 All-Star nods, five Gold Gloves, five World Series titles, five Silver Sluggers and the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year Award. But now the 47-year-old is stepping into a completely new (digital) realm.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO