As new water restrictions go into effect on June 1, there's plenty that Southern Californians can do at home to help conserve water. “With water conservation, as with a lot of other sustainability issues, it's those individual actions that really add up. So it may not seem like a lot, but if everybody starts to take advantage of those practices and really make them everyday habits, it can actually add up over time,” says Rita Kampalath, sustainability program director for LA County’s Chief Sustainability Office.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO