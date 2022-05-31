Former Trojan Garrick leading charge as sports mental health advocate

USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles graduated from Spring Valley High School this week ... just months after the hoops star was shot 10 times at a house party. Gayles -- the no. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class -- held her diploma high after she made it across the stage in a wheelchair on Tuesday ... something her father, Dwight, says she worked her "tail off for."
LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey began admitting patients into its new North Tower earlier this week. The North Tower expansion adds 72 telemetry beds, two operating rooms, interventional radiology, and a dedicated Emergency Department entrance to the existing 352-bed hospital, as well as new technology. It also enlarges the...
Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. In 2016 I left my hometown of Savannah, GA to move into a studio apartment on Sunset Boulevard & Highland Avenue in Hollywood, mostly because I had nothing better to do.
For nearly two decades, Mark Kono has soared over the freeways of Los Angeles to make sure we’re avoiding traffic and getting to work on time. Now, he’s taking off for the next chapter. “It’s just time for a little bit of a change,” explained the Sky 5...
LOS ANGELES - Only one Southland city made the top 5 list of best places to raise a family. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Irvine as the third-best city in the U.S. to raise a family. Bay Area city Fremont took the top spot, while San Jose ranked No....
Anyone can sign up for the LA marathon, but everyone who registers does not show up. Of those who show up, a few may wander aimlessly for a few blocks, but they are putting forth no effort. That’s the situation with the LA Mayoral Race. Karen Bass is basically...
Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles.
The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain.
The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
A report looking into how Los Angeles County could repurpose its historic former hospital in Boyle Heights and the 12-acres of public land that surround it was released late last month, after a one-year delay due to COVID and three years of study and outreach meetings in surrounding neighborhoods. The LAC+USC Medical Center General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study provides a reuse framework that combines community priorities and uses, technical considerations, and county requirements.
A Palmdale man whom prosecutors contend was a gang leader was convicted Wednesday of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women, who died in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
MENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles was...
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that at the current pace of increases in local COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the county could move into the federal government's "high" virus activity category within a few weeks, possibly by the end of June. Such a move would mean...
A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —There have reportedly been 17 mass shootings in the U.S. since last week’s massacre in Ulvalde, Texas. [Newsweek]
A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]
Comments / 0