Former Trojan Garrick leading charge as sports mental health advocate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, USC women's volleyball player Victoria Garrick, gave a Ted...

USC Hoops Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Graduates H.S. Months After House Party Shooting

USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles graduated from Spring Valley High School this week ... just months after the hoops star was shot 10 times at a house party. Gayles -- the no. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class -- held her diploma high after she made it across the stage in a wheelchair on Tuesday ... something her father, Dwight, says she worked her "tail off for."
Program aims to hire people to work at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
Kaiser Permanente's new north tower opens to patients

DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey began admitting patients into its new North Tower earlier this week. The North Tower expansion adds 72 telemetry beds, two operating rooms, interventional radiology, and a dedicated Emergency Department entrance to the existing 352-bed hospital, as well as new technology. It also enlarges the...
Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
It Looks Like Only Tricky Ricky is Running for LA Mayor

Anyone can sign up for the LA marathon, but everyone who registers does not show up. Of those who show up, a few may wander aimlessly for a few blocks, but they are putting forth no effort. That’s the situation with the LA Mayoral Race. Karen Bass is basically...
WME Hit By Covid Outbreak As Case Counts Rise In Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles. The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain. The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
County seeks community input as it moves forward with General Hospital repurposing

A report looking into how Los Angeles County could repurpose its historic former hospital in Boyle Heights and the 12-acres of public land that surround it was released late last month, after a one-year delay due to COVID and three years of study and outreach meetings in surrounding neighborhoods. The LAC+USC Medical Center General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study provides a reuse framework that combines community priorities and uses, technical considerations, and county requirements.
With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
DJ Quik’s son charged in fatal Downey shooting

A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]

