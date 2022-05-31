Local businessman announces run for school board position

Local businessman Mark Hood announced Tuesday afternoon he is running for the At-Large position on the board of trustees for the Wichita Falls ISD.

Hood held a press conference on the steps of the WFISD Education Center to make the announcement.

Hood is a native Wichitan and his four daughters are fourth-generation WFISD graduates.

"My platform, first and foremost, is financial transparency. I feel like as a taxpayer and a WFISD parent, that things from the operating budget deficit to the use of Covid ESSER funds, hasn't been effectively conveyed to the public. So that's one of my first main concerns," Hood said.

Hood said he is a product of the WFISD and now he wants to give back.

"My second main goal is teacher and student support. We've got to support our teachers who then can help our students hopefully achieve annual, incremental test score increases," said Hood.

Hood also brought up school security. "We can't have our children and teachers feel unsafe in their work environment. The WFISD needs to increase parental and community involvement on campuses as well as increase security personnel on campuses."

Elizabeth Yeager is the current At-Large trustee on the board.

