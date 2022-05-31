ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library to kick off summer reading program

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
The Wichita Falls Public Library is bringing back its Summer Reading Program with a party 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 600 11th Street. It's free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is "Oceans of Possibilities." Face painting, a scavenger hunt and food trucks will be among the attractions. Costumes with a nautical flare are encouraged.

The Summer Reading Program is open to preschoolers, children, teens and adults to encourage reading and learning during June and July. Participants will fill out tickets for every 30 minutes spent reading and staff will draw prizes each week for each age group.

The library will also offer a wide variety of programs and activities for all ages throughout each week. Find information on specific programs by clicking the events tab on the library’s website: wfpl.net. For more information, contact the library at 940-767-0868.

