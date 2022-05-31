ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Jabari Smith have committed to Auburn basketball in NIL era? Bruce Pearl doesn't know

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz158_0fwKIYN200

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Perhaps the best way to contextualize how name, image and likeness has impacted recruiting in college basketball? Bruce Pearl doesn't know if Jabari Smith would have played for Auburn basketball if Smith's recruitment had occurred during the NIL era.

Smith is projected as a consensus top-three pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, with a chance to be selected No. 1 overall. He was the highest-rated recruit to sign with Auburn basketball in program history. The 6-foot-10, college star averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in his one season with the Tigers. He shot 42% from 3-point range.

He committed to Auburn on Oct. 9, 2020, signed his letter of intent the next month and arrived on campus in summer of 2021, before NIL legislation went into effect July 1.

Since then, the influence of NIL in recruiting has become the most demanding issue in college football and basketball. Regulating it is a leading topic of conversation at the SEC spring meetings.

Pearl, 62, was asked what the most difficult element of NIL has been for him to navigate.

"It certainly has complicated the recruiting process," the eight-year Auburn coach said. "And this was a totally different recruiting season that we're just going to have to figure out. I'll turn the clock back and go: If NIL was around when Jabari Smith was coming out (of high school), would Auburn have been able – where would we have been in that equation? And I don't have an answer to that. That's the issue."

Is it a rich-get-richer situation where the most well-resourced college basketball programs benefit most from NIL, then?

"At least for now," Pearl said. "Or at least the people that have been the most aggressive and the most progressive."

AUBURN'S NEW SIGNEES: How Bruce Pearl reset Auburn basketball's frontcourt with Johni Broome, Yohan Traore

ONE AND DONE: Jabari Smith and a pool shark: The moments that made Auburn basketball's season special

After NIL went into effect and Smith continued to emerge as an NBA prospect, he signed a shoe contract while at Auburn. Under Armour has posted on social media several times featuring Smith.

Pearl has long supported players being able to profit, and he reiterated Tuesday that "I'm really happy for our current student-athletes that are being able to benefit from it."

Football and basketball coaches have addressed the topic with varying levels of transparency. The most blunt public comment might have come from Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, who said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that 100% of high school players are choosing schools based on the best NIL guarantee.

Is that the case in basketball, too?

"I think the best players are going to command, in recruiting, the most attention on that," Pearl said. "Yeah."

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Would Jabari Smith have committed to Auburn basketball in NIL era? Bruce Pearl doesn't know

