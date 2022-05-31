Why you may be charged hundreds of dollars for calling 911 in the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – If you dial 911 and a fire department arrives on scene to help, there's a strong possibility you may be charged a "first responder fee" in Sonoma County .

Sonoma County Fire District officials explained to KCBS Radio the fees offset the growing demand for paramedics on fire engines. When an engine and crew are dispatched at a Sonoma County fire station, chances are they are heading towards a medical emergency, not a fire.

"The fire service has seen its mission change dramatically, certainly within the 40 years that I've been in the industry," Fire Chief Mark Heine said. "70% of our calls for service are emergency medical calls, so we've been working very hard to enhance the level of emergency medical services we can provide."

To to adapt to the changing need, paramedics are now wanted on fire trucks, not only ambulances. This change costs money so in 2020, the Sonoma County Fire District began assessing a $225 fee.

Like many other fire agencies, Heine said his relies on fixed property tax income. "While the costs around us in the world are escalating significantly, my revenue source remains fixed," he explained.

The $225 is assessed by insurance companies, but non-property tax payers or the uninsured will be responsible for the fee.

