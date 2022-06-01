ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

ATV rider faces attempted murder after crashing into a pursuing deputy

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgDJm_0fwKIBJZ00

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies was seriously injured when an ATV driver they were pursuing, crashed his off-road vehicle into a deputy standing on the road.

The crash happened about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse.

According to Louisiana State Police, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing two all-terrain vehicles for allegedly driving recklessly and driving illegally on public roadways in Plaquemines Parish.

During the pursuit, the two suspects separated and one traveled to LA 406 while the other stayed on LA 407 according to an LSP report.

State police say the ATV that was on LA 407 was driven by a man later identified as 18-year-old Reginald Frederick Hamilton of New Orleans.

Hamilton continued on LA 407 with Sheriff’s Office units behind him. As the pursuit approached the Woodland Highway Bridge, the sheriff’s office says a deputy positioned his unit ahead of the fleeing ATV and attempted to flag down the rider to stop.

That is when they say Hamilton allegedly steered his ATV at the deputy and crashed directly into him as he was standing.

As a result of the impact, Hamilton lost control of the ATV and was ejected. Both Hamilton and the unidentified deputy were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital.

"It's heart-wrenching," said Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich at a press conference on Tuesday. "To see my officer in that bed, critical but stable, is troublesome."

He says reckless ATV drivers are not just a problem exclusive to New Orleans.

"I'm tired of it," Turlich said. "My staff is tired of it. I'm sure New Orleans is tired of it. Jefferson is tired of it."

Hamilton was booked with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, and Vehicle Not Equipped for Roadways.

The second ATV and suspect were unable to be located and remain at large. The sheriff's office is working to identify and find the driver of that second ATV.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

2nd ATV driver involved in incident that injured deputy arrested, says Plaquemines sheriff

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a second ATV that authorities say was involved in striking a deputy has been arrested, the Plaquemines sheriff said. Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night and is facing charges of reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and no safety helmet, and other traffic violations.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Kenner man arrested, accused of killing roommate

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner man has been arrested after a fight with his roommate escalated to gun violence. Kenner police arrested 24-year-old Cade Fuxan and charged him with manslaughter after shooting his roommate, 22-year-old James Parker, multiple times. The police department says officers received the call...
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Belle Chasse, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Belle Chasse, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

Police respond to double shooting in 7th Ward

New Orleans police responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night. At around 10:55 p.m., police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. Two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Atv#Lsp
iheart.com

JPSO: Unsupervised Child Started Fire In Harahan Walmart

Jefferson Parish deputies say an unsupervised child started the fire in the Harahan Walmart on Monday night. Detectives say a woman went to the store about 9 p.m. with a toddler and a girl aged between six and nine. The girl went to the bathroom alone, and surveillance video reportedly...
HARAHAN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WDSU

He lost a leg in a texting-and-driving crash. Now a Jefferson Parish garbage worker is finding power in faith.

METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
METAIRIE, LA
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Jaimie Wells killed after a two-vehicle collision in Hammond (Hammond, LA)

35-year-old Jaimie Wells killed after a two-vehicle collision in Hammond (Hammond, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 35-year-old Jaimie Wells, of Rayne, as the woman who lost her life following a rear-end collision on Tuesday morning in Hammond. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at approximately 8 a.m. [...]
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy