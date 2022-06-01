ATV rider faces attempted murder after crashing into a pursuing deputy

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies was seriously injured when an ATV driver they were pursuing, crashed his off-road vehicle into a deputy standing on the road.

The crash happened about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse.

According to Louisiana State Police, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing two all-terrain vehicles for allegedly driving recklessly and driving illegally on public roadways in Plaquemines Parish.

During the pursuit, the two suspects separated and one traveled to LA 406 while the other stayed on LA 407 according to an LSP report.

State police say the ATV that was on LA 407 was driven by a man later identified as 18-year-old Reginald Frederick Hamilton of New Orleans.

Hamilton continued on LA 407 with Sheriff’s Office units behind him. As the pursuit approached the Woodland Highway Bridge, the sheriff’s office says a deputy positioned his unit ahead of the fleeing ATV and attempted to flag down the rider to stop.

That is when they say Hamilton allegedly steered his ATV at the deputy and crashed directly into him as he was standing.

As a result of the impact, Hamilton lost control of the ATV and was ejected. Both Hamilton and the unidentified deputy were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital.

"It's heart-wrenching," said Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich at a press conference on Tuesday. "To see my officer in that bed, critical but stable, is troublesome."

He says reckless ATV drivers are not just a problem exclusive to New Orleans.

"I'm tired of it," Turlich said. "My staff is tired of it. I'm sure New Orleans is tired of it. Jefferson is tired of it."

Hamilton was booked with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, and Vehicle Not Equipped for Roadways.

The second ATV and suspect were unable to be located and remain at large. The sheriff's office is working to identify and find the driver of that second ATV.