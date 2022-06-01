Addressing a violent holiday weekend in Wichita

Police are investigating over a half-a-dozen shootings in Wichita that took place over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The first incident was reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday evening. On Saturday there were two deadly shootings, with one being called a hate crime. A teen was fatally shot at a graduation party, and another teen was killed in a hit and run, while trying to flee that shooting scene.

Between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, there were five more reports of shots fired in the city, with two people injured.

On Tuesday, Wichita's interim police chief, clergy, and city leaders held a news briefing addressing the violence. City Councilmember Brandon Johnson says he's tired of seeing teens killed, and offered up a simple solution that helped him in growing up.

"If I was doin' something I shouldn't have, being somewhere I shouldn't be, hangin' out with folks that might of been doing things they shouldn't have. I had multiple people, my parents, my grandparents, church members, neighbors, all in my business," Johnson said.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on any of these shootings or any crime, to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

The shootings that took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, left some people in serious condition.

- 11:30 p.m.

Friday — Gunfire reported in the 2800 block of S. Dunkin. No injuries. No arrests.

- 9:45 p.m.

Saturday — The fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy at an East Harry apartment complex.

- 11:20 p.m.

Saturday — The fatal shooting of Boisy Barefield at a graduation party on East 25th North.

- 8:00 p.m.

Sunday — A man, 23, was shot multiple times, possibly in the area of 9th and Grove. No arrests.

- 8:30 p.m. Sunday — Someone shot a woman’s car windshield at a gas station at Harry and Oliver. No injury.

- 9:30 p.m. Sunday — Shots fired at a home in the 2300 block of W. Pawnee. Five people in the home were not hurt. No arrests.

- 9:30 p.m. Sunday — A man, 27, was shot several times, 900 block of N. Volutsia. No arrests.

- 10:54 p.m. Sunday — Shots fired in the 500 block of Dellrose. No injuries. No arrests.