ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Addressing a violent holiday weekend in Wichita

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JID0a_0fwKIAQq00

Police are investigating over a half-a-dozen shootings in Wichita that took place over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The first incident was reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday evening.  On Saturday there were two deadly shootings, with one being called a hate crime.  A teen was fatally shot at a graduation party, and another teen was killed in a hit and run, while trying to flee that shooting scene.

Between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, there were five more reports of shots fired in the city, with two people injured.

On Tuesday, Wichita's interim police chief, clergy, and city leaders held a news briefing addressing the violence. City Councilmember Brandon Johnson says he's tired of seeing teens killed, and offered up a simple solution that helped him in growing up.

"If I was doin' something I shouldn't have, being somewhere I shouldn't be, hangin' out with folks that might of been doing things they shouldn't have.  I had multiple people, my parents, my grandparents, church members, neighbors, all in my business," Johnson said.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on any of these shootings or any crime, to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

The shootings that took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, left some people in serious condition.

- 11:30 p.m.
Friday — Gunfire reported in the 2800 block of S. Dunkin. No injuries.  No arrests.

- 9:45 p.m.
Saturday — The fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy at an East Harry apartment complex.

- 11:20 p.m.
Saturday — The fatal shooting of Boisy Barefield at a graduation party on East 25th North.

- 8:00 p.m.
Sunday — A man, 23, was shot multiple times, possibly in the area of 9th and Grove. No arrests.

-  8:30 p.m. Sunday — Someone shot a woman’s car windshield at a gas station at Harry and Oliver. No injury.

-  9:30 p.m. Sunday — Shots fired at a home in the 2300 block of W. Pawnee. Five people in the home were not hurt. No arrests.

-  9:30 p.m. Sunday — A man, 27, was shot several times, 900 block of N. Volutsia. No arrests.

-  10:54 p.m. Sunday — Shots fired in the 500 block of Dellrose. No injuries. No arrests.

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

AP: Wichita grad party argument results in deaths of 2 teens

WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead. One of the victims succumbed to a gunshot wound and the other was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene. Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD responds to bank robbery in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Emprise Bank in the 4800 block of S. Broadway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the bank reported that a 55-year-old man came into the bank and demanded money. They gave him the money, and he […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Reward increased for information in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crime Stoppers is now offering an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 49-year-old man in west Wichita. An anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500, according to a news release provided by Wichita Police Department spokesperson Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wpd
KSN News

Gun violence in Wichita: ‘Our children are killing one another’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and community leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss a number of weekend shootings and to plea for the community to get involved. Watch the full news conference below: The shootings over the holiday weekend left at least two people dead and several others injured. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge Tuesday after police say he had detailed plans to commit mass violence against employees where he worked. Andrew Patterson, 24, was arrested after the Hutchinson Police Department received info that he made threats against his place...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Elizabeth Zamora

Friends and family are concerned for the well-being of a missing Wichita woman. Elizabeth Zamora was last seen or heard from around May 8, 2022, around the Lord’s Diner – near Central and Broadway in downtown Wichita. Though she is 23 years old, friends say her intellectual level...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police, pastors, call for witnesses to come forward on fatal shooting

Wichita Police Department leaders and local pastors are calling for people to come forward and help identify the gunmen in a fatal weekend shooting. A shooting followed a disturbance that broke out Saturday night during a graduation party at The Banquet Hall near 25th Street North and Hillside. 17-year-old Boisy Barefield died at a hospital after being shot. As people were running from the scene, 15-year-old Jaxson Hunt of Wichita was struck by a car, and she died later at a hospital. Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who was driving the car.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy