Flood Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-032315- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0007.220603T1115Z-220604T0900Z/ /RNDO2.1.ER.220603T0645Z.220603T1200Z.220604T0300Z.NO/ 615 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep Red Creek near Randlett. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Flood depths up to 1 foot occur over croplands... pastures... and low-lying local roads along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The Deep Red Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Red Creek near Randlett affecting Cotton County.

COTTON COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO