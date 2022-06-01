2nd suspect in death of Dotty’s casino manager appears in court

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The man accused of running over a manager at a Dotty’s casino, killing her, and who had targeted a customer who had won several jackpots during the day, was tipped off by his uncle who was also inside the business.

Samuel Schmid faces charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and battery, records showed. Police identified Schmid as the suspect in 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina’s murder earlier this month. Gibellina, the casino’s manager, was killed on May 11 when she ran after Schmid, who stole a customer’s purse, police said.

In court documents, James Holmes identifies himself as Schmid's uncle. According to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-team, police said Holmes and his girlfriend, who is Schmid's aunt, are "in a long-term dating relationship."

Police believe Schmid entered the casino at Flamingo and Jones, gambled for a few minutes, and then ran off with the purse of a woman who had won about $30,000 throughout the day. Police say Holmes had tipped off Schmid which gambler to target.

Police reviewed video from inside the casino from that day, and Holmes was there, just two seats away from the victim. The video shows Holmes texting someone. Police say he communicated what he wanted done to Schmid via Facebook’s instant messenger.

Holmes, who made his first court appearance Tuesday, faces charges of open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. He’s currently being held without bail.