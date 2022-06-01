ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2nd suspect in death of Dotty’s casino manager appears in court

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mG9GE_0fwKHruW00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The man accused of running over a manager at a Dotty’s casino, killing her, and who had targeted a customer who had won several jackpots during the day, was tipped off by his uncle who was also inside the business.

Samuel Schmid faces charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and battery, records showed. Police identified Schmid as the suspect in 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina’s murder earlier this month. Gibellina, the casino’s manager, was killed on May 11 when she ran after Schmid, who stole a customer’s purse, police said.

In court documents, James Holmes identifies himself as Schmid's uncle. According to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-team, police said Holmes and his girlfriend, who is Schmid's aunt, are "in a long-term dating relationship."

Police believe Schmid entered the casino at Flamingo and Jones, gambled for a few minutes, and then ran off with the purse of a woman who had won about $30,000 throughout the day. Police say Holmes had tipped off Schmid which gambler to target.

Police reviewed video from inside the casino from that day, and Holmes was there, just two seats away from the victim. The video shows Holmes texting someone. Police say he communicated what he wanted done to Schmid via Facebook’s instant messenger.

Holmes, who made his first court appearance Tuesday, faces charges of open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. He’s currently being held without bail.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced. Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday. Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate barricade situation in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday morning in the south valley. According to police, the department received a report of gunfire at a residence in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock, at about 4:41 a.m. Police say that arriving officers learned a male suspect was alone inside the residence and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second man arrested in killing of Dotty's manager charged in court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second man arrested for the alleged murder of a Las Vegas casino parlor manager was charged in court on Tuesday. James Holmes, 54, appeared alongside Samuel Schmid before a judge. Holmes waived the reading of a criminal complaint, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for both suspects for July 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Holmes
8 News Now

Police: Barricade at home in south Las Vegas ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours. According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#The 8 News Now I Team#Flamingo And Jones
Nationwide Report

Man dead, 3-year-old boy in critical condition after a crash in Las Vegas; Lisa Guerino arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old man lost his life while a 3-year-old boy suffered critical injuries following a DUI crash in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Centennial Parkway approaching Shaumber while a blue 2021 Volkswagen was going southbound on Shaumber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

22-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas; Christopher Bustillos arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas while officers arrested 30-year-old Christopher Bustillos, of Ruidoso, for driving under the influence. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on South Jones Boulevard near Harmon Avenue at about 2:25 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Grand jury evidence of Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured. Grand jury evidence of Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured. A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to help a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
935
Followers
332
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy