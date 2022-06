PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — On to the Appalachian League where the Town of Pulaski came out to Calfee Park to meet the Pulaski River Turtles collegiate baseball team. A few familiar faces returned to the team. Coach Clark Christ is back at the helm of the ball club. Last year, Christ and his team were able to turn the season around and punched their ticket to the 2021 Appalachian League title game – but fell to the Fly boys 9-8. The River Turtles finished their inaugural season 32-23 overall. For manager Clark Christ returning to Pulaski was a no-brainer.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO