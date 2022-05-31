ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Trailer carrying farm equipment crashes on Hwy 126, closing both lanes

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A detached trailer snarled traffic on Hwy 126 westbound...

Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOTH DRIVERS CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
Oregon man killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Oregon man was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Reno on May 26. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran around. 3:15 a.m.
CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon. The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire update: Millersburg manufacturer's 15,000th home is family's new lease on life

Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
#Police#Farm Equipment#Traffic Accident
Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
Eugene police cite man after 'splattergun' incident near school

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Eugene Police received a report from South Eugene High School regarding two individuals, one with an airsoft or bb gun. "This turned out to be a splatterball gun, which have become popular recently and shoot soft gelatin pellets," police explained. The original...
Mysterious hum: in search of the cause

A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
Police: 'Significant decrease' in party patrol citations over holiday weekend

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is reporting a significant decrease in citations issued by weekend party patrols in the West University area over the Memorial Day weekend as compared to the previous two weekends. The holiday weekend is the third consecutive weekend in which overtime patrols were staffed...
New motor on the way for Park Blocks fountain at 8th and Oak

EUGENE, Ore. - Shoppers at the Farmers Market and Saturday Market may have noticed that the Park Blocks fountain at 8th and Oak has been off for a month now, leaving some wondering about the fate of the fountain. City officials say that the motor for the fountain burned out...
Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
Months after its closure, a cloud still hangs over J.H. Baxter's Eugene plant

Environmental concerns linger over the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. After 80 years of operation, the wood treatment facility shut down for good in January, but legal cases and calls for accountability still dog it, and now it faces more penalties from regulatory agencies. Wearing a blue...

