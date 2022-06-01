Ford, Kia, Acura crash in Vancouver; 1 dead, others hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and others were injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., a Ford F-150 pulling a travel trailer, a Kia Soul and an Acura TL collided on NW Lower River Road. When officers arrived they found the trailer down an embankment and the Kia underneath the pickup.

The Acura, its roof sheared off, was found down the embankment. The man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vancouver Fire Department arrived and used hydraulic tools to pull the people from both the Ford F-150 and the Kia. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities did not say how many people were injured. The names of all involved have not yet been released.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said they believed both speed and impairment were factors.

The road and surrounding area were thoroughly cleaned because the trailer’s sewage tank was damaged and created a biohazard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver PD Traffic Unit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.