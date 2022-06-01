ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Ford, Kia, Acura crash in Vancouver; 1 dead, others hurt

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XeDc_0fwKFsIJ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and others were injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., a Ford F-150 pulling a travel trailer, a Kia Soul and an Acura TL collided on NW Lower River Road. When officers arrived they found the trailer down an embankment and the Kia underneath the pickup.

The Acura, its roof sheared off, was found down the embankment. The man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vancouver Fire Department arrived and used hydraulic tools to pull the people from both the Ford F-150 and the Kia. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNMEH_0fwKFsIJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdqyT_0fwKFsIJ00

Authorities did not say how many people were injured. The names of all involved have not yet been released.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said they believed both speed and impairment were factors.

Deputies arrest male student for reportedly bringing gun to Skyview High School

The road and surrounding area were thoroughly cleaned because the trailer’s sewage tank was damaged and created a biohazard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver PD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

Martie Waitas
2d ago

Yeah, speed was definitely a factor- someone was going pretty fast to cause this kind of damage. Prayers for the family of the person that didn’t make it as well as all injured. 🙏

Reply
6
Shawnna The Fam
2d ago

I saw the aftermath. The speed limit is 50 through there. I have witnessed many people speeding past me doing upwards of 100mph. Call and turn it in, nothing gets done. Thanks to Inslee and our senile president, our law enforcement has shrunk by quite a bit. We need to get things back on track before people just start swerving to hit people.

Reply
4
Related
Herald and News

Band teacher dies after head-on crash with Tesla

A band teacher died from his injuries after head-on crash involving his minivan and a Tesla near the Oregon Coast Saturday. Kyle Rieger, 26, died after a black Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49 of Portland, lost control on Highway 26 and crosses into oncoming traffic. Rieger,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Sports
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Ford, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
KXL

Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia#Ford F 150#Acura#Traffic Accident#Skyview High School
KGW

16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon. The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Oregonian

Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
Channel 6000

Fleet Week brings potential for traffic trouble to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy