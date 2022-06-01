ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

AAA: Gas prices reach another record high

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4wTG_0fwKFo0d00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have reached another all-time high as of Tuesday.

Gas prices continue to remain high as summer driving season kicks off

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas now sits at $4.62 which is up to one cent from yesterday. Experts believe prices could continue to keep rising. Some analysts fear we could see average prices above $5 per gallon by the fourth of July.

Here in Massachusetts, the average price per gallon stayed the same at $4.73 which is 54 cents more per gallon than a month ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
WWLP

Legislature’s approach to East-West Rail Authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy