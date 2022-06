Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO