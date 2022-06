One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the large protests at a University of Iowa fraternity last summer that caused thousands of dollars in damage. Jayla Joseph, 20, is now facing charges of third-degree burglary and criminal mischief. Court documents say she was seen on video forcing her way into the front door of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, also known as FIJI, and destroying property between $1,500 to $10,000.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO