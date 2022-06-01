ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Lauri Metrose Departs as CBS Studios EVP of Communications

By Natalie Oganesyan
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauri Metrose will be leaving her post as executive vice president of communications of CBS Studios in June, per a report from Deadline. She first began at the network — then called Paramount Network Television — in 1998 as a junior publicist, and will be exiting for another opportunity outside of...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘CSI’ Steward Jonathan Littman Exits Jerry Bruckheimer Television After 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Littman is exiting as CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Televison after a 25-year run with the company that included launching the “CSI” and “The Amazing Race” franchises. Littman plans to segue into his own production company. The split came together amicably between longtime partners. He will remain involved with Bruckheimer TV’s current series including “CSI: Vegas” and “Amazing Race.” Littman was a programming executive at the Fox network when Jerry Bruckheimer recruited him to expand his production company into TV. He’s well-regarded in the industry as a hands-on producer who led Bruckheimer TV to its...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Wheelhouse Entertainment Taps Pam Healey As President Of Spoke Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Veteran unscripted producer and executive Pam Healey has been named president of Wheelhouse Entertainment’s flagship production company Spoke Studios. Based in Los Angeles, the former Shed Media and High Noon executive will lead all creative efforts and growth strategies for the prodco. Among Spoke’s marquee projects are four Netflix series – including Hype House and the upcoming Goldin Auctions with Executive Producer Peyton Manning, as well as multiple series for Hulu, More Power for History, starring Tim Allen, and a slate of more than a dozen new series and projects. Concurrently, Spoke Studios’ Will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
Paramount, CA
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Want This Guest Star to Become a Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU fans are very vocal about who they do and do not like in the popular NBC TV drama series. And, this also means that SVU fans are quick to share their thoughts on some of the many fun and famous guest stars appearing in the series over the years. Most recently, however, is one guest star that some fans hope will become a regular in the show’s upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Studios#Business Communications#Crisis Communications#Cbs Television Studios#Cbs Entertainment
Outsider.com

Former ‘Law & Order’ Star S. Epatha Merkerson Wants To See ‘SVU’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Crossover

Hollywood producer Dick Wolf has a solid monopoly on primetime television, not that we’re complaining. With three ongoing successful franchises, including “Law & Order,” “One Chicago,” and “FBI,” it’s hard not to come across the writer-producer’s work, not to mention fall in love with it. In fact, it’s that very success that’s led to some of TV’s most memorable crossover events. That said, even some of the series’ former stars are looking for new crossover opportunities. One of those is “Law & Order” alum S Epatha Merkerson, who now stars in the hit medical drama, “Chicago Med.” In speaking to her various roles, the actress revealed that, in the future, she’d like to see a crossover between “SVU” and “Chicago Med.” So would we.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
TheWrap

CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Took 52% Pay Cut to Extend Contract (Report)

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reportedly had her pay cut by more than half, according to a new report from the New York Post. According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings. The report also states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. CBS did not specify the exact money agreed to in O’Donnell’s contract, but denied that Khemlani had any problems with O’Donnell.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all. In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’ Episode 300 Will See Major Changes in the Agents’ Personal Lives

Family matters more than ever in the 300th episode of the military crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles. Sure, the milestone offers up plenty of action — two men try to break into a base and are blown up by their own explosives — but it also delivers big changes in the agents’ personal lives. “Some are struggles, but they’re also heartfelt,” says R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer of the NCIS spinoff since its 2009 debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Cake’: Adrienne Warren To Star In Hulu Drama Series, Andrew Dosunmu To Direct Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Adrienne Warren is set as a lead in Hulu drama series Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Andrew Dosunmu (Where Is Kyra?) has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of the project, which landed at the Disney streamer with a straight-to-series order last fall. Black Cake, based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, marks a reunion for Warren with Cerar, Kaplan and Disney following their collaboration on Women of the Movement. Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley in the...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy