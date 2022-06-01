Uvalde shooter’s grandma ran into street screaming after being shot: neighbor

A neighbor of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooter saw the teen’s blood-soaked grandmother stagger outside her house after being shot in the face ahead of his rampage at Robb Elementary School.

Gilberto Gallegos, 82, was gardening with his wife Maria, 76, on their front lawn last Tuesday morning when they heard gunfire at Celia Gonzales’ house across the street, according to the Daily Mail .

Gonzales, 66, had been shot by her grandson Salvador Ramos, 18, who then ran from the house to Gonzales’ truck with bags in tow.

“I thought it was strange because he doesn’t know how to drive,” Gallegos reportedly said, adding that Ramos struggled to get the truck in gear before tearing off.

Gonzales, who had reportedly just gotten into a fight with her grandson, then came running out of her house with blood streaming down her face, the neighbor said.

“She was delirious and in obvious pain,” Gallegos recalled, according to the article.

“Celia then said to me: ‘Look at what he did to me!’ She never mentioned his name, but my wife and I knew who she was talking about, her grandson Salvador.'”

Gallegos brought Gonzales to safety in his enclosed backyard and tried to stop her bleeding with a towel while Maria called the police.

Gonzalez ran outside her home after her grandson Ramos shot her. Facebook

“She was in shock and blood was everywhere; I did the best I could,” he told the outlet.

Moments later, Ramos would crash his grandmother’s black Ford F-150 near the school, where his massacre eventually ended with 19 students and two teachers dead.

He had been living with his grandmother for months after being kicked out of his mother’s house, according to family members.

Gonzales was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital, but may never talk again, relatives told The Post Sunday.

“The bullet went into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth,” said Jason Ybarra, the injured granny’s second cousin.

Ramos crashed his grandmother’s black Ford F-150 near Robb Elementary School before the shooting. REUTERS/Marco Bello

“If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off,” he said, adding that Gonzales was able to communicate by writing.

A fundraising page for Gonzales’ medical expenses said she had undergone four procedures and needs “many more surgeries in the weeks to come.”

“My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson. It was by the grace of God that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbor’s home and ask for help,” Natalie Salazar wrote.

The site had raised $11,000 out of a $30,000 goal Wednesday afternoon.