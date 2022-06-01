ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde shooter’s grandma ran into street screaming after being shot: neighbor

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A neighbor of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooter saw the teen’s blood-soaked grandmother stagger outside her house after being shot in the face ahead of his rampage at Robb Elementary School.

Gilberto Gallegos, 82, was gardening with his wife Maria, 76, on their front lawn last Tuesday morning when they heard gunfire at Celia Gonzales’ house across the street, according to the Daily Mail .

Gonzales, 66, had been shot by her grandson Salvador Ramos, 18, who then ran from the house to Gonzales’ truck with bags in tow.

“I thought it was strange because he doesn’t know how to drive,” Gallegos reportedly said, adding that Ramos struggled to get the truck in gear before tearing off.

Gonzales, who had reportedly just gotten into a fight with her grandson, then came running out of her house with blood streaming down her face, the neighbor said.

“She was delirious and in obvious pain,” Gallegos recalled, according to the article.

“Celia then said to me: ‘Look at what he did to me!’ She never mentioned his name, but my wife and I knew who she was talking about, her grandson Salvador.'”

Gallegos brought Gonzales to safety in his enclosed backyard and tried to stop her bleeding with a towel while Maria called the police.

Gonzalez ran outside her home after her grandson Ramos shot her.
Facebook

“She was in shock and blood was everywhere; I did the best I could,” he told the outlet.

Moments later, Ramos would crash his grandmother’s black Ford F-150 near the school, where his massacre eventually ended with 19 students and two teachers dead.

He had been living with his grandmother for months after being kicked out of his mother’s house, according to family members.

Gonzales was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital, but may never talk again, relatives told The Post Sunday.

“The bullet went into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth,” said Jason Ybarra, the injured granny’s second cousin.

Ramos crashed his grandmother’s black Ford F-150 near Robb Elementary School before the shooting.
REUTERS/Marco Bello

“If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off,” he said, adding that Gonzales was able to communicate by writing.

A fundraising page for Gonzales’ medical expenses said she had undergone four procedures and needs “many more surgeries in the weeks to come.”

“My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson. It was by the grace of God that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbor’s home and ask for help,” Natalie Salazar wrote.

The site had raised $11,000 out of a $30,000 goal Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
