Eden Prairie, MN

EP recommends treating healthy ash trees to prevent ash borer infestation

Emerald ash borer is spreading through the area and attacking unprotected ash trees, according to city of Eden Prairie staff.

While many property owners are treating ash trees to protect them from emerald ash borer, 99% of the trees left untreated will die from the pest and need to be removed.

Due to the increase in the invasive species, the city recommends treating healthy ash trees in 2022 to prevent infestation. Treating trees or removing them before they are infested is often less expensive than removing infested trees.

The city has contracted with Rainbow Treecare to treat public trees with trunk injections. A citywide discount is available through 2023 for Eden Prairie homeowners to treat trees on private property.

To be eligible, trees need to be at least 10 inches in diameter and in good physical condition.

Find information about treatment options and the city’s emerald ash borer management plan at edenprairie.org/EAB.

rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Outlook gives Twin Cities shot at another hot summer

This week's forecast of pleasant temperatures might not last long. What's happening: Today marks the meteorological start to summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's summer outlook gives the southern half of Minnesota a slightly higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures. It also gives the area an equal parts chance of having above and below average rain. Flashback: Last summer was the hottest on record in the Twin Cities, with 26 days of temperatures reaching 90 or above.Coupled with a lack of rain, the hot temperatures plunged three quarters of the state into a drought. Yes, but: Minnesota climbed out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
