EP recommends treating healthy ash trees to prevent ash borer infestation

Emerald ash borer is spreading through the area and attacking unprotected ash trees, according to city of Eden Prairie staff.

While many property owners are treating ash trees to protect them from emerald ash borer, 99% of the trees left untreated will die from the pest and need to be removed.

Due to the increase in the invasive species, the city recommends treating healthy ash trees in 2022 to prevent infestation. Treating trees or removing them before they are infested is often less expensive than removing infested trees.

The city has contracted with Rainbow Treecare to treat public trees with trunk injections. A citywide discount is available through 2023 for Eden Prairie homeowners to treat trees on private property.

To be eligible, trees need to be at least 10 inches in diameter and in good physical condition.

Find information about treatment options and the city’s emerald ash borer management plan at edenprairie.org/EAB.