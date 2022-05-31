ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Recovery efforts from Rocky Mountain National Park incident complete, victims identified

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKSBv_0fwKEiou00
One man deceased after avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park Courtesy of National Park Service

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of the man who died in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker.

The other two climbers who survived the incident Sunday were Michael Grieg, 27, and Lillian Martinez, 24, both from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The identity of the man who died will be released after Boulder County Coroner's office completes an autopsy.

Martinez sustained minor injuries and Grieg had to be rescued with the help of a Colorado National Guard helicopter due to the severity of his injuries and location. Rescuers found the man's body Sunday night but were unable to recover because of winter weather conditions.

Circumstances and conditions of the rock fall and avalanche on Sunday are still under investigation.

Comments / 3

Related
KOAT 7

Three firefighters injured while fighting Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

LAS VEGAS — Three firefighters were injured on Sunday while fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew was working on holding a section of fire line in the south zone of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A helicopter was in the area providing water drops on the fire edge in the same zone. During those aerial operations, a helicopter missed one of the drop zones for water and part of the water load was dropped on several members of the hotshot crew. Three hotshot crew members were injured by the water drop. One person was airlifted to a hospital in Santa Fe, two others were transported by ambulance.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Boulder, CO
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: Police investigating crash at Unser and Southern

Rio Rancho first responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department is looking into a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was hurt. More...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One dead in southwest Albuquerque road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jarod McKenzie, 20, is now in custody accused in a deadly road rage shooting early June 2. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Melinda Ave. SW and Mimbres St. SW around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. McKenzie is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Romero after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado National Guard#Accident#Boulder County Coroner
1310kfka.com

Windsor woman killed in Severance roll-over crash identified

A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WINDSOR, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver woman leads authorities on pursuit following deadly crash

A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday. Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Accidents
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: City to investigate flooding in Enchanted Hills

Rio Rancho residents are having to navigate through a flood down Enchanted Hills Boulevard. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is looking into a report of a water leak in Enchanted Hills between NM 528 and Lincoln Avenue/Jager Drive on Thursday morning. “We won’t know the severity until they’ve...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Driver Survives When Vehicle Leaves Diamond Drive Through Fence Near Urban Street Intersection, Lands On Playing Field Below

This southbound vehicle went over the fence on the east side of Diamond Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, struck a tree and landed in the Los Alamos Public Schools playing field below. Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone, came across the scene and descended to the vehicle. He said the driver who was conscious appeared to have only minor injuries and was transported by Los Alamos Fire Department to Los Alamos Medical Center. Chief Sgambellone said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no tire marks on the pavement and it appears the vehicle hit the curb, then hit the median before going through the fence and taking flight. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in southwest Albuquerque. Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of 8th St. SW. Police say someone called 911 saying their parents were shot. When police arrived, they found a man and women dead inside of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy