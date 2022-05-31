ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Heelan, Spencer fall in Iowa girls state soccer quarterfinals

By JAKE JONES
Class 1A Girls Soccer State Quarterfinals
#1 Assumption 1, #8 Center Point-Urbana 0
#5 Nevada 1, #4 Bishop Heelan 0
#2 Des Moines Christian 3, #7 Van Meter 1
#6 Underwood 4, #3 Dike-New Hartford 2

Class 2A Girls Soccer State Quarterfinals
#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 5, #8 North Polk 0
#5 Xavier 3, #4 Spencer 1
#2 Waverly-Shell Rock 3, #7 North Scott 1
#3 Norwalk 3, #6 Lewis Central 1

