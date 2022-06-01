2023 Lexus RX SUV drops V6, adds power and new hybrid models
Lexus’ best-selling vehicle, the RX midsize SUV, gets a complete redo for 2023, with a new platform, three levels of hybrid, including a plug-in and a 367-horsepower performance model.
The fifth-generation RX adds features for safety, connectivity and comfort, all housed in a familiar-looking body that should make the SUV’s legion of previous owners comfortable.
Lexus engineers emphasized ride quality and a comfortable, quiet cabin developing the new RX. The SUV’s wheelbase grew 2.36 inches, but overall length is unchanged at 192.5 inches, a combination likely to increase passenger space.
The RX SUV’s 115,320 sales in 2021 accounted for a whopping 40% of Lexus’ U.S. total, nearly 40,000 more than the luxury brand’s entire line of passenger cars racked up.
Available safety and driver assistance features
- Driver monitoring system
- Pre-collision braking and alert
- Intersection assist
- Pedestrian and motorcycle detection
- Adaptive cruise control with curve speed management
- Lane departure alert and assist
- Automated parking
Lighter and more powerful
The new GA-K platform will underpin future models, likely including a longer RX with three rows of seats. It’s as much as 198 pounds lighter than comparable versions of the current RX. A lower center of gravity and more even weight distribution should contribute to improved handling.
The platform also increases rear legroom and cargo space, with a lower hatchback opening for a more convenient loading height.
The most powerful model, the new F Sport Performance, combines a turbocharged engine and electric rear axle for a total of 376 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The top version of the current RX is the 306-hp 450h hybrid that combines a 2.4L turbocharged engine and an electric rear axle.
The base RX will be a gasoline-only model with a 275-hp 2.4L engine. The entry hybrid — called the 350h — will combine a 2.5L engine and hybrid drivetrain for 246 hp.
There will also be a plug-in hybrid, the RX 450h+. No information on it is available at this time.
RXs sold in the United States will be assembled in Cambridge, Ontario.
2023 Lexus RX trim levels
Standard
Premium
Premium+
Luxury
F Sport Handling
F Sport Performance
Similar profile, but lots of visual changes
The most obvious styling change to the RX is a new interpretation of Lexus’ controversial “spindle grille.” Photos of the F Sport and Premium show it evolving from an outsized hourglass into a trapezoid, wider at the base than the top and with a diamond mesh pattern.
The body’s new proportions create the appearance of a long hood, while the shorter rear overhang pays off with a trim rear end and aggressively sloped hatchback and rear window.
A 14-inch touch screen will be available.
2023 Lexus RX SUV at a glance
Front- or all-wheel drive luxury five-passenger SUV
On sale late 2022
Prices: TBA
Platform: GA-K
RX350 gasoline drivetrain: Front- or all-wheel drive 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque; continuously variable automatic transmission; 24 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 7.5 seconds 0-60 mph FWD, 7.2 seconds with AWD
RX 350h hybrid: AWD only; 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor; 246 hp, 233 lb-ft of torque; continuously variable automatic transmission; 33 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 7.4 seconds 0-60 mph
RX 500h F Sport Performance: AWD only; 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine; electrified rear axle; 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque; six-speed automatic transmission; 26 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 5.9 seconds 0-60 mph
RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid: No information available
Wheelbase: 112.2 inches
Length: 192.5
Width: 75.6
Height: 67.3
19-inch wheels standard; 21-inch available
