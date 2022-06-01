ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Lexus RX SUV drops V6, adds power and new hybrid models

By Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Lexus’ best-selling vehicle, the RX midsize SUV, gets a complete redo for 2023, with a new platform, three levels of hybrid, including a plug-in and a 367-horsepower performance model.

The fifth-generation RX adds features for safety, connectivity and comfort, all housed in a familiar-looking body that should make the SUV’s legion of previous owners comfortable.

Lexus engineers emphasized ride quality and a comfortable, quiet cabin developing the new RX. The SUV’s wheelbase grew 2.36 inches, but overall length is unchanged at 192.5 inches, a combination likely to increase passenger space.

The RX SUV’s 115,320 sales in 2021 accounted for a whopping 40% of Lexus’ U.S. total, nearly 40,000 more than the luxury brand’s entire line of passenger cars racked up.

Available safety and driver assistance features

  • Driver monitoring system
  • Pre-collision braking and alert
  • Intersection assist
  • Pedestrian and motorcycle detection
  • Adaptive cruise control with curve speed management
  • Lane departure alert and assist
  • Automated parking

Lighter and more powerful

The new GA-K platform will underpin future models, likely including a longer RX with three rows of seats. It’s as much as 198 pounds lighter than comparable versions of the current RX. A lower center of gravity and more even weight distribution should contribute to improved handling.

The platform also increases rear legroom and cargo space, with a lower hatchback opening for a more convenient loading height.

The most powerful model, the new F Sport Performance, combines a turbocharged engine and electric rear axle for a total of 376 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. The top version of the current RX is the 306-hp 450h hybrid that combines a 2.4L turbocharged engine and an electric rear axle.

The base RX will be a gasoline-only model with a 275-hp 2.4L engine. The entry hybrid — called the 350h — will combine a 2.5L engine and hybrid drivetrain for 246 hp.

There will also be a plug-in hybrid, the RX 450h+. No information on it is available at this time.

RXs sold in the United States will be assembled in Cambridge, Ontario.

2023 Lexus RX trim levels

Standard

Premium

Premium+

Luxury

F Sport Handling

F Sport Performance

Similar profile, but lots of visual changes

The most obvious styling change to the RX is a new interpretation of Lexus’ controversial “spindle grille.” Photos of the F Sport and Premium show it evolving from an outsized hourglass into a trapezoid, wider at the base than the top and with a diamond mesh pattern.

The body’s new proportions create the appearance of a long hood, while the shorter rear overhang pays off with a trim rear end and aggressively sloped hatchback and rear window.

A 14-inch touch screen will be available.

2023 Lexus RX SUV at a glance

Front- or all-wheel drive luxury five-passenger SUV

On sale late 2022

Prices: TBA

Platform: GA-K

RX350 gasoline drivetrain: Front- or all-wheel drive 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque; continuously variable automatic transmission; 24 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 7.5 seconds 0-60 mph FWD, 7.2 seconds with AWD

RX 350h hybrid: AWD only; 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor; 246 hp, 233 lb-ft of torque; continuously variable automatic transmission; 33 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 7.4 seconds 0-60 mph

RX 500h F Sport Performance: AWD only; 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine; electrified rear axle; 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque; six-speed automatic transmission; 26 mpg projected combined city/highway EPA rating; 5.9 seconds 0-60 mph

RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid: No information available

Wheelbase: 112.2  inches

Length: 192.5

Width: 75.6

Height: 67.3

19-inch wheels standard; 21-inch available

IN THIS ARTICLE
