ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mandatory self-defense in high schools proposed in Ohio bill

By Allen Henry
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FybpU_0fwKDg1F00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What started as a high school project for three young women could soon be state law across Ohio.

On Monday morning, two Ohio state representatives introduced House Bill 639 , which sponsors are calling the Student Protection Act.

Guns for teachers: This Ohio bill could arm school staff if passed

The legislation would make a self-defense class mandatory for graduating high school students.

The act was inspired by three recent graduates of Olentangy High School who started the Empowerment Project, teaching their classmates those same self-defense skills with help from their school’s resource officer.

The young women said learning how to defend themselves has helped them feel calmer and more collected in their everyday lives.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“In this day and age, there is so much pressure on our young people, on our college-age students, and it is so important to reinforce a cultural norm that consensual advances, use of force, and physical or emotional abuse and assault are never OK,” said Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering), one of the bill’s sponsors.

The bill has been assigned to the House’s health committee. If signed into law, the requirement would go into effect for students entering high school in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Guns for teachers: Statehouse passes bill, on to DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio bill allowing education staff to carry guns in schools with reduced training is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. On the heels of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead, the bill was fast-tracked through the Statehouse Wednesday, with the Senate […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
thecentersquare.com

DeWine outlines new proposals to make Ohio schools safer

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined a plan he says are the next steps to increase school safety in the wake of a school shooting in Texas that killed 19 elementary students. DeWine, who included no expected costs, wants schools to be able to evaluate potential...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Project#Self Defense#Guns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wcmh#House#Olentangy High School#The Empowerment Project
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Whaley proposes 'rebate' checks to help Ohioans with inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley is promising $350 checks to help Ohioans manage the rising cost of gas, groceries and other essentials. But with some economists pointing to federal stimulus as one of the drivers of inflation, her plan may not sit well with them. Whaley’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
buckeyefirearms.org

Recent articles on Ohio gun thefts exposes fallacy of "universal" background checks

Every time a violent mentally-ill person chooses to use a firearm to carryout a mass killing, gun control extremists are quick to attempt to take advantage of the emotional aftermath with a renewed push for their pet legislation, even though, in almost every instance, nothing that they propose would have prevented the attack they're attempting to exploit.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios Columbus

How the pandemic public school exodus is impacting Ohio's enrollment

Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOhio's public school enrollment has declined nearly 3% since the start of the pandemic, with several Central Ohio districts experiencing above-average drops.More than half of the 19 Columbus-area districts shrunk, per a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.Why it matters: With school funding tied directly to enrollment, continued loss of students could have serious long-term consequences.What's happening: Families frustrated with online learning and pandemic-related public school instability are likely pulling their students in favor of options such as charter schools, private...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Ohio's new permitless carry law goes into effect June 13

On June 13, an Ohio law allowing anyone over 21 to carry a concealed weapon in public goes into effect. The law is the latest measure in the state to loosen restrictions on gun owners. There are several more under consideration in Ohio's Legislature. The loosening of gun laws is...
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor candidate to propose giving money to those in Ohio struggling with increased costs

Later this morning, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will hold a virtual press conference to announce her plans to help Ohioans struggling with increased costs by sending an inflation rebate of $350 to every middle-class Ohioan.  Whaley says Ohioans are seeing the cost of nearly everything increase – from record-high gas prices to increasing costs […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Brain scans can predict your politics, Ohio State study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signatures in the brain revealed by MRI scans can predict political ideology, according to researchers at Ohio State University. The study used a six-point scale from very liberal to very conservative. When a supercomputer analyzed 174 fMRI brain scans, the researchers found a relationship between the scan results and the participants’ […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy