People typically eat ice cream in the summer, but when it’s bursting with local, seasonal flavors and made with love…we understand the craving all year. Soft-serve and popsicles aren’t the only selection. Local Detroiters are lucky to have a handful of homemade ice cream options that each add their own little twist on what a good scoop should contain. There’s something so classic and homey about visiting a local ice cream shop in the summer even if it’s your first time at a completely new business!

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO