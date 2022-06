This week’s edition of The Lincoln County News contains the third edition of our “Senior Send-off” supplement, our special section honoring area high school graduates. We introduced “Senior Send-off” to our supplement slate back in 2020. It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools had transitioned into virtual learning and getting a large group together wasn’t possible. Naturally, this made the LCN’s tradition of publishing photos of graduating classes a little difficult. However, we still wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the hard work of these students, so we reached out to area schools to see if we could run individual senior photos.

