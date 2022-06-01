ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc fire chief arrested in SLO County on suspicion of domestic violence

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

A Lompoc fire chief was put on administrative leave after being arrested in San Luis Obispo County during Memorial Day weekend, Lompoc city officials confirmed Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service in Cambria around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, agency spokeswoman Grace Norris told the Tribune in an email.

After an investigation at the scene, deputies arrested Alicia Welch, 55, on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Norris wrote.

According to Sheriff’s Office booking logs, Welch was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail around 11:40 p.m. Sunday after her arrest. She was no longer listed in jail custody as of Tuesday evening.

Welch has since been put on administrative leave, Lompoc city manager Dean Albro wrote in an emailed statement.

Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been appointed as acting fire chief, according to Albro.

Albro said the city cannot provide anymore information about the incident at this time because it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether criminal charges will be filed against Welch.

Welch was hired in August 2021 as the first woman to serve as Lompoc Fire Department chief , Noozhawk reported then. She has about three decades of firefighting experience between Los Angeles and Golden, Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Santa Maria man accused of penning racially charged threat against business owner

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 5-27-22 at approximately 6:00 AM the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a note left at a business in the 500 block of West Tefft Street in Nipomo containing racially driven hate speech. The note was directed at the business owner, and contained threats of violence.
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for May 23 to 29

On May 23, Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. for driving while license suspended/etcetera and license: driving under the influence violation. On May 23, Lee Green Derrick, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Cambria, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cambria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kclu.org

Hate crime incident reported at Central Coast high school

What was initially called vandalism at a Central Coast high school is now being called a hate crime. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Cabrillo High School in Lompoc Tuesday morning by reports the campus had been vandalized. But, school staff members and deputies discovered that racial...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Jail#Violent Crime#Sheriff S Office
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested downtown SLO for attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer

William Francis, a 34 year-old-transient, arrested Tuesday morning. – On Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., a transient from San Luis Obispo identified as William Francis was observed being aggressive towards a woman downtown and attempting to grab her in a crosswalk. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a concerned citizen intervened, giving the woman the opportunity to get away by jumping into the car of a passing motorist who was concerned for her safety.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

Unauthorized sting operation prompts KCSO to issue caution

The Kern County Sheriff's Office encouraged the public to contact local law enforcement with any information about a suspected child predator, after a Youtube group attempted an amateur sting operation Monday at the Walgreens on Mt. Vernon. Following the group's engagement of the suspect, according to a KCSO news release...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
701
Followers
169
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy