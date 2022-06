(The Center Square) - Two Utah families are asking a judge to decide a ban on transgender athletes in sports passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional. The ban "cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children," said Christine Durham, former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are also representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Utah's Third Judicial Court District, according to a news release from the ACLU.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO