Albany County, NY

PD: Man Wanted In Albany County Steals Car in Ulster County

By Bobby Welber
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 2 days ago
A man wanted in Albany County is accused of stealing a car from Ulster County and a package from outside an Ulster County home. On Friday, May 27, the Saugerties Police Department investigated a report of a larceny of a package from the front porch of a home on Ulster Avenue...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

May 28 – June 3, 2022

James J. Garafalo, 28, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced to serve 4-1/2 years in a state correctional facility to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, after pleading to assault in the second-degree regarding his role in a Caroline Street incident last August. According to Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, “Garafalo admitted to acting in concert with his brother and co-defendant in causing serious physical injury to the victim, Mark French, who was punched in the head and fell to the ground where his head struck pavement.” French was subsequently transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Heggen added. Garafalo was also sentenced to an indeterminate term of 2 to 4 years for his plea to aggravated family offense, regarding a separate incident which occurred in January 2022, after intentionally violating an order of protection by having contact with a protected party via telephone while incarcerated at Saratoga County Jail. The sentences for the separate acts are to run concurrently – meaning Garafalo will serve both sentences at the same time.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Six indicted in Orange County in check fraud scheme

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted six people in connection with a wide-ranging fraud scheme that spanned from March 2021 through this April, and which resulted in a total loss of more than $250,000 to local businesses. Indicted were Turgaud Dubuisson, 29; Anthony Dubuisson, 25; Robert...
Gaffney's closed for one month, violence continues

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — It's been one month since the State Liquor Authority suspended the license for Gaffney’s bar in Saratoga Springs. The suspension comes after multiple reports from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about violence incidents that stemmed from the bar. But now one month after...
Fentanyl, cocaine allegedly found on Kingston pair

On May 28, around 9:00 a.m., members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on Fair Street in Kingston for a traffic infraction. After pulling over the car, deputies allegedly found both fentanyl and cocaine in it.
Car Crashes Into Pole in Dutchess County Causing Power Outages

Morning commutes are always hectic, and with more people relocating to the area the more congested the roads have become. A motor vehicle accident Thursday morning has caused power outages in one part of Dutchess County, according to sources. There still aren't a lot of details at this point, but officials say the road where the accident happened will be closed for some time Thursday.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

