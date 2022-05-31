ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Op-Ed: Banning menthol cigs is the wrong way to go about curbing smoking

By Alys Watson Brown
The Center Square
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While it sounds at first like a good idea, the FDA’s recently announced plan to ban menthol cigarettes makes less and less sense the more you think about it. Smoking costs the United States $381 billion per year on medical care and lost economic activity. With that in mind, news of...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 10

