SEATTLE — If you got a parking ticket between Sept. 1, 2021, and April 5, 2022, the City of Seattle is issuing you a refund. Refunds will be issued to about 100,000 people who paid fines for parking violations they received during that period of time. An additional 100,000 who did not pay their parking fines will have their tickets voided, according to the city.

