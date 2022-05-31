ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E.D. White swim coach Christina Lasserre resigns; assistant Andrea Lotz named replacement

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
E.D. White Catholic’s championship winning swim teams will have a new leader starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Christina Lasserre has resigned after 10 seasons as coach. She led E.D. White’s swimming teams to 12 state team championships (six for boys and girls teams each). The school has promoted Andrea Lotz to the head coaching role and named Ken Toloudis as assistant coach, according to athletics director Kyle Lasseigne on Tuesday.

“We are blessed to have Coach Lotz take over a very successful swimming program,” Lasseigne said. “She has been a mainstay in the local swimming scene and will continue to do great things. She, assisted by Coach Ken Toloudis, will inherit a storied program from coach Christina Lasserre.

"So many thanks go to Coach Lasserre as she so graciously has represented our swim program with pride and grace. The future of Cardinal swimming is as bright as ever.”

E.D. White’s swim teams have dominated in recent years under Lasserre’s watch. The boys team has won five straight championships and seven overall in school history. The girls team has won three straight championships and nine in school history.

Lasserre said she will continue to work at E.D. White as a campus minister and religion department chair. She resigned as a coach so she could dedicate more time to her family.

“Stepping down was a difficult decision because I have loved coaching the kids that have come through EDW,” Lasserre said. “They are such a gift to the school and to the sport of swimming. I made the decision for my family. My own children will be entering EDW this year and next and they both have a love for other sports and activities.

“I want to be available to support them in everything they do as we begin this high school journey as a family. The last 10 years have been nothing short of amazing and I will absolutely miss it."

Lotz has worked at E.D. White as a math teacher and has coached eighth-grade girls basketball. She has worked as a director at the Thibodaux Municipal Pool, where she has helped develop young swimmers from throughout the Houma and Thibodaux areas.

"Coach Lasserre and I had a great team for the last three years, and I am sad that it has come to an end," Lotz said. "I am grateful to the EDW administration for giving me the opportunity to continue in my new role as head coach. I am looking forward to continuing to coach a wonderful group of swimmers next season."

Lasserre said E.D. White's swim teams will be in good hands under Lotz's leadership.

“I am very confident in her ability to continue the winning tradition,” Lasserre said. “She and I have worked together over the last three years and she is absolutely ready to step in as the head coach. She has a great relationship with the athletes and she is fully aware of what it takes to be successful.”

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

