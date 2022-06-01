Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone

CHEYENNE – Yellowstone National Park has an important reminder for its visitors, one that was brought into sharp focus on Memorial Day: Keep away from wildlife. And bison are especially dangerous.

One visitor was hurt when she apparently failed to heed these cautions, the park announced late Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, had been within 10 feet of a bison on Monday morning. She was not further identified.

"As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful), the female, on the boardwalk, approached it. Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air," the announcement said. "The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries."

Park emergency medical personnel responded immediately and took the victim by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the park said. "The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share." As of early Tuesday evening, a park spokesperson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, there was no update on the injured person's medical condition.

Park rules require people to keep at least 25 yards (about 75 feet) away from bison. Yet in addition to the victim of the goring by the animal, two other people were also within 25 yards of the same animal, Yellowstone officials said.

These animals have hurt more people in this national park than any other animal, Yellowstone noted in its announcement: "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

Bottom line, not only for bison specifically, is that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached."

Some related reminders are that "when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space." Rules require you to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals. Among those big animals are bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. You must stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, the park reminded people:

"If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity." This was the first such goring of a visitor by a bison in the park this year when a person got too close, which the park deems as a person threatening the animal, not the other way around.

More details on keeping safe while sightseeing in the park are online at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm .