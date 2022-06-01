ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

U.S. mail carrier arrested after assaulting colleague, Anne Arundel police say

By Tim Swift
 2 days ago

RIVIERA BEACH, Md. (WBFF) — A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Services was...

Riviera Beach, MD
Police: Man shot outside Annapolis beauty salon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are searching for the person who they said shot a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon outside a beauty salon. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. Police said it is a busy shopping center and the incident could've been worse.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Mail carriers’ fight prompts Pasadena residents to call 911

(From WBALTV) PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena’s Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her grandson saw a fight between two mail carriers that included their mail delivery trucks and the mail itself. “He come (sic) in and told me, ‘Mimi, they were outside fighting, and they were riding up and down the street playing bumper cars,'” she said. “He said that the one punched the window on the other one’s mail truck. The one backed up and slammed into the other one like bumper cars.”
PASADENA, MD
Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block … Continue reading "Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River" The post Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.”  At the scene, police say they found … Continue reading "Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear" The post Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Man shot and killed outside Glen Burnie apartment complex, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed outside a Glen Burnie apartment complex early Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane outside the Willows apartment complex after reports of gunfire. There, officers found a man who had been shot several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not been able to identify the victim and the victim's approximate age was also unclear.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man killed when riding lawn mower overturns in Frederick County

MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Suspect arrested 12 hours after homicide in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Baltimore County man 12 hours after a man was found shot to death in Bel Air. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Milton Mondowney of Rosedale. He was charged with first and second degree murder and home invasion.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

