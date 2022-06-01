U.S. mail carrier arrested after assaulting colleague, Anne Arundel police say

(Anne Arundel County, MD) -- A Baltimore City schools resource officer is among four people accused of trying to steal 750-gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Officer Xavier Harper, Michael Gibson of Westminster, Jacob Hartley of Nottingham and Shawn Mackey Baltimore face charges that include felony theft.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are searching for the person who they said shot a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon outside a beauty salon. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. Police said it is a busy shopping center and the incident could've been worse.
(From WBALTV) PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena’s Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her grandson saw a fight between two mail carriers that included their mail delivery trucks and the mail itself. “He come (sic) in and told me, ‘Mimi, they were outside fighting, and they were riding up and down the street playing bumper cars,'” she said. “He said that the one punched the window on the other one’s mail truck. The one backed up and slammed into the other one like bumper cars.”
An autistic man has gone missing from Greenbelt, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Dujuan Hinson, 25, was last seen at a soccer field on the 7200 block of Mandan Road around 9:30 p.m., Monday, May 30, according to the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons.
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for shots heard in the area. Upon arrival,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block …
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.” At the scene, police say they found …
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand Thursday outside a Southwest Baltimore Royal Farms store, city police said. The victim took himself to a hospital around 8:30 p.m., where staff there alerted the police. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. He was shot in...
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed outside a Glen Burnie apartment complex early Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane outside the Willows apartment complex after reports of gunfire. There, officers found a man who had been shot several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not been able to identify the victim and the victim's approximate age was also unclear.
It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are searching for two people seen riding on a scooter in connection with the killing of a teenager at the Inner Harbor this past weekend. Police also announced a third victim of the shooting - a 15-year-old girl who was grazed...
MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
A hiker on on a popular Montgomery County trail was rescued after suffering a medical emergency, authorities say. The hiker's friend called police saying the victim was suffering from what appeared to be heat stroke on the Billy Goat Trail near Old Angler's, around 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, according to Montgomery County Officials.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Baltimore County man 12 hours after a man was found shot to death in Bel Air. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Milton Mondowney of Rosedale. He was charged with first and second degree murder and home invasion.
