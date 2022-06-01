U.S. mail carrier arrested after assaulting colleague, Anne Arundel police say

(From WBALTV) PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena’s Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her grandson saw a fight between two mail carriers that included their mail delivery trucks and the mail itself. “He come (sic) in and told me, ‘Mimi, they were outside fighting, and they were riding up and down the street playing bumper cars,'” she said. “He said that the one punched the window on the other one’s mail truck. The one backed up and slammed into the other one like bumper cars.”

PASADENA, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO