NEW PARIS — The Preble-Montgomery County Pond Clinic is only a matter of days away. All are welcome at this free event, whether currently managing a pond, planning on constructing one, or simply interested in pond ecology. Hosts Norm Mull and Steve Vanzant are kickstarting the event by sharing the rich history of the site’s pond and farm. Ohio State University’s Eugene Braig will follow with his ecological expertise on aquatic vegetation control. Preble SWCD Administrator and Technician BJ Price will conclude the event with his guidance for creating new ponds and maintaining existing ones.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO