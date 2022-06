FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Reaching out to those who are living on the streets can be a challenge, but an outreach event in Fairfield hopes to change that. Joey Nunez is homeless. He received care packages that were handed out at the outreach event. “They got a lot of services here for us,” he said. The event is sponsored by the Fairfield Police Homeless Intervention Team. “We’re looking at not just people who are homeless but people who are at risk of being homeless, people who could be one bad month away from being out on the street,” said Lt. Joshua Kresha with the Fairfield...

3 DAYS AGO