YMCA summer camps see high demand for financial assistance

By Emma James
 2 days ago
Many summer camps around the Kansas City area are kicking off and seeing an unprecedented demand for their services, as many families return to work in-person.

While summer camps for kids mean hours of fun, games and activities every day, parents may be feeling a bigger financial burden this year as costs continue to go up for necessities like groceries and gas.

Local parent Brian Herridge sends his 7-year-old daughter, Aria, to one of the YMCA's summer camps. He said it's been a difficult year as costs go up but his paycheck stays the same.

"I filled my car up today, and it was almost $80, and I mean that really just takes a chunk out of your budget," Herridge said.

Herridge applied for the YMCA's financial assistance program and said it helps tremendously.

"It's been pretty significant, you know, for lots of people who aren't seeing their pay check go up but the cost of everything else is going up, it really means a lot," Herridge said.

Herridge isn't alone. Steve Scraggs, senior vice president of youth development, said the YMCA is seeing a huge demand for financial help from families around the metro.

"Luckily, through the work of our organization as well as the great donors who support us, we've been able to collect a tremendous scholarship pool this year so we're helping as many families as we can," Scraggs said.

Scraggs said he wants families to know they aren't alone and they have options to help get their kids to camp.

