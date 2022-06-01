ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Safety: What are the biggest hurricane threats for Central Florida?

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for hurricane season? Just because you live...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wogx.com

Central Florida to see mix of heat and storms on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot and humid on this Wednesday with upper 80s-near 90 likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look to remain in the 40% range near Orlando and along the beaches. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong storms west of Orlando. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail could all accompany the stronger storms.
ORLANDO, FL
WRAL

Tropical system could impact Florida, NC coast

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner talks about the possibility of a system impacting the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Alex to Soak Florida Before the Week Ends

This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Gas prices could affect storm evacuations for 2022 hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Record fuel prices could make many Floridians less willing to evacuate if they are threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto club said. With the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA released survey results that said 42 percent of Floridians might be hesitant about getting out of harm’s way because of fuel prices. "Prices at the pump are likely to remain high throughout the summer," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "So, if you’re worried about evacuation costs, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now."
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thewestsidegazette.com

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is Considered the Most Beautiful Place in Florida by Travel Websites?

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that is certainly true when it comes to travel. What is the perfect, gorgeous destination for one person might not be appealing to someone else. Still, some travel destinations are arguably quantifiably popular with many travelers, as evidenced by the number of yearly visitors and numerous reviews on travel websites.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Florida has a lot to offer, that's for sure, and it doesn't come as a surprise that many Americans love to spend their spring and summer holidays here. If you are one of the people that love the Sunshine State, below you'll find a list of 3 amazing and affordable weekend getaways in Florida. Whether you'll want to explore them this summer or you already have, but want to go back, make sure you take notes because you really should not miss these places.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Deal reached on Florida manatee habitat protections

Environmental groups and federal wildlife officials have reached a deal to upgrade habitat protections for manatees, which suffered a record number of deaths last year in Florida waters. The agreement, announced Wednesday, requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to undertake long-discussed revisions of "critical habitat" for Florida manatees by...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy