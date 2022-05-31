ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Card-skimming device found at Sweet Home 7-Eleven store

By Lebanon Local News
lebanonlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn illegal card-skimming device was found Thursday, May 26, at the 7-Eleven at 2405 Highway 20, the Sweet Home Police Department reported Friday morning. Police officer Sean Potter, who said the device was...

www.lebanonlocalnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
pdxmonthly.com

The Realm Refillery, a ‘Package-Free’ Grocery Store, Opens in NE Portland

Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

A Sutherlin man was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said the Sutherlin Police Department had received information about a stolen vehicle. At 8:45 a.m. a citizen spotted the vehicle at a business on Roberts Creek Road in Green. Deputies responded to the area and took 32-year old Carl McFarland into custody. Bail was set at $50,000.
SUTHERLIN, OR
Gresham Outlook

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweet Home, OR
City
Banks, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PLANT THEFTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Springfield man cited after reportedly toting splatterball gun near school

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was cited for disorderly conduct today after complaints about a man with an airsoft gun near South Eugene High School, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police report that at about 9:15 a.m. on June 1 they received a report from South Eugene High School that two individuals, one with an airsoft gun, were loitering near the school on Patterson Street and Eighteenth Avenue. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, the item formerly identified as an airsoft gun turned out to be a splatterball gun, a similar device that shoots soft gelatin pellets. The suspect, identified as Austin Edward Baldwin, 24, of Springfield, allegedly caused distress by his proximity to the school and how he held the splatterball gun, police said.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#7 Eleven#Plastic#Card Reader
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
kezi.com

Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
VENETA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Oregonian

Downtown Portland Rite Aid to shut down permanently

The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

NW Portland businesses hire armed security

Business owners say police cannot prevent vandalism, break-ins, theft, threats and assaults.Businesses on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland say vandalism, break-ins, theft and even armed attacks are forcing them to hire armed security. Business owners say the vandalism started during the pandemic and during the riots in 2020, but never really stopped. Emily Ballis, who manages Arc'Teryx in the area, says those issues ramped up in April of 2022. Ballis explained that Arc'Teryx is about to replace a graffitied window and noted that theft has also been a problem. They've had to replace a lock four times because people keep...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
Lebanon-Express

Fire update: Millersburg manufacturer's 15,000th home is family's new lease on life

Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
MILL CITY, OR
hh-today.com

Mysterious hum: in search of the cause

A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy