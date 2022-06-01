ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things Sets Record For Netflix Viewing With Season 4, Volume 1

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things Season Four, Volume 1 has set a new viewership record on Netflix in its first three days. Netflix announced on Tuesday that the first volume of the season was the most-watched English TV series for the week ending May 29th with 286.7 million hours viewed. That makes the volume...

