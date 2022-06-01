ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Safety: What are the biggest hurricane threats for Central Florida?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for hurricane season? Just because you live...

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
Tropical system could impact Florida, NC coast

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner talks about the possibility of a system impacting the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
About Town: 'A Newcomer’s Guide to Gardening in South Florida'

If you've recently moved to the South Florida area and want to know about gardening in the (sub) tropics, now is the time, and the place is Mounts Botanical Garden. Presented by Mounts Botanical Garden docent, holistic landscape designer and UF/IFAS Florida Friendly Landscape Award winner Nada Vergili, the "Newcomer's Guide to Gardening in South Florida" can help get you up to speed.
News 6 viewers reveal best place for burgers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – On National Burger Day, News 6 viewers were asked where they go to get a great burger. And while many people said their own grill, a few places got repeat votes to top this list. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida...
Watching Agatha: What could it mean for South Florida?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first hurricane of the season formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm. Local 10 Meteorologist Luke Dorris said he is keeping...
Huge spike brings new record-high gas prices to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
